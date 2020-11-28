Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SMMF opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

