Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry so far this year. Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings met analysts’ expectations but revenues missed the same. Also, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis owing to lower enrollment, revenue-per-student and margin at Capella University. Notably, the company has been witnessing lower demand owing to higher unemployment level caused by COVID-19-led restrictions. Resultantly, new student enrollment in the Strayer segment fell 28% year over year. It also expects new student enrollment to lie in the same range for the fourth quarter as well. Nonetheless, the company is uniquely positioned to operate successfully in the pandemic on a strong financial position and fully online universities.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

STRA opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after buying an additional 172,813 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 531,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 298,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

