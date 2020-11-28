Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAMT. BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

CAMT stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.81. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

