STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in STERIS were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 24.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $84,605,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4,021,612.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $33,465,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,602 shares of company stock worth $5,966,391. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

