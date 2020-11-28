Stellar (XLM) Price Up 114.1% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 114.1% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $4.64 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00166964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00953615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00215702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482571 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001865 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,626 coins and its circulating supply is 21,662,497,450 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

