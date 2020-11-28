Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $187.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.