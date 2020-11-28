Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $187.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.