Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLFPY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

