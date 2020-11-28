Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) versus Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Critical Survey

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Energy Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Just Energy Group has a consensus price target of $6.05, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Just Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Just Energy Group is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.99 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.08 billion 0.12 -$232.75 million N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Just Energy Group 1.74% -28.25% 8.01%

Summary

Just Energy Group beats Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

