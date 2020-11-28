SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark raised SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

