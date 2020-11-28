SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,457.46 ($19.04).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get SSE plc (SSE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,377 ($17.99) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. SSE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE plc (SSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.