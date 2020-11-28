Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $41,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $212.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 342.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,854 shares of company stock valued at $156,691,117 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

