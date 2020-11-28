Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRLP. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.14. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 242.73%.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $69,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,408.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $91,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $418,650 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

