Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of Spectrum Brands worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,003 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

