S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $341.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

