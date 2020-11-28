Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Insider Acquires £67,300.08 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills acquired 36,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £67,300.08 ($87,927.99).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Christopher Mills acquired 12,000 shares of Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($26,339.17).

LON SBI opened at GBX 175.14 ($2.29) on Friday. Sourcebio International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.20 ($2.52).

