So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.87.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at about $930,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.