Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $38.98 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

