Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $72.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 61.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $168,328,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

