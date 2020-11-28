Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SND. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

