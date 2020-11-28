SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.40% of SLM worth $42,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 554.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

