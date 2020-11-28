SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 466,220 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 36.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

