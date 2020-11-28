Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHRS opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 157.85 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.46 ($3.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shires Income (SHRS.L) Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

