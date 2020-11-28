Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

