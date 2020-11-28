ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) versus Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Head to Head Contrast

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 29.74 $626.70 million $0.65 811.51 Progress Software $413.30 million 4.48 $26.40 million $2.29 17.93

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53% Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 4 23 1 2.89 Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $529.96, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Progress Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional, training, and customer support services; and certification programs. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. The company sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

