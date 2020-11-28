Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.34% of Select Medical worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,020 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 389,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

