Seeyond Trims Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMERCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $407.44 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $418.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

