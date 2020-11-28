Seeyond Sells 924 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Workday by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,131,000 after purchasing an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

