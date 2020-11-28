Seeyond Sells 9,135 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Insiders have sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

BLL opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

