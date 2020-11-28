Seeyond Sells 8,331 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter worth about $48,947,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 204.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,497 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

DISCK stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

