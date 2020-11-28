Seeyond Sells 3,696 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

