Seeyond Sells 3,321 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Seeyond decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $40,088,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,536,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $282.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.