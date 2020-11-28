Seeyond Sells 180 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $884.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.