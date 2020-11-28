Seeyond Sells 153 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 23.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 58.3% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $11,185,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock opened at $2,052.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,128.02. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,839.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,739.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

