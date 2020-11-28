Seeyond Sells 10,240 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Seeyond reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bunge by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $60.84 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

