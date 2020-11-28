Seeyond Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $136.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

