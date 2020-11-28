Seeyond Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

SUI stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.