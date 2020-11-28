Seeyond Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,347,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $114.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

