Seeyond Purchases 523 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 449.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 564,028 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

PEG stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

