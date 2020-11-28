Seeyond Purchases 296 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

