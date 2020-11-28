Seeyond Purchases 205 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seeyond lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.