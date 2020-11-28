Seeyond Purchases 177 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seeyond grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,053,939. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.15. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

