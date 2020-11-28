Seeyond Purchases 1,208 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Seeyond lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.36.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,571 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average is $205.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

