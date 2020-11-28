Seeyond Purchases 10,081 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

CSCO opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

