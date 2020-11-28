Seeyond Lowers Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,199,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,870,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,200,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,048 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Altice USA by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after buying an additional 995,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

