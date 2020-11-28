Seeyond Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 507,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 46,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 588.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.