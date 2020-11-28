Seeyond Increases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Seeyond lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

