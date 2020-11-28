Seeyond Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seeyond increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21,686.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 217,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 216,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $394.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.18. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $399.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

