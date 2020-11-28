Seeyond Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $414.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.49. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.