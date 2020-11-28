Seeyond Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

