Seeyond Has $1.37 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in DexCom by 62.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 1,851.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $318.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.